WHIPLASH: Trump Now Weighing Plan To Leave Some Troops In Syria

Like they say about the weather: Wait five minutes. The incredibly incompetent, erratic Trump continutes to be a windsock of a leader. Via Huffington Post:

President Donald Trump is said to be weighing a plan to leave hundreds of American troops in eastern Syria, in what would be the administration’s latest foreign policy turnaround in the region, The New York Times reported Sunday.

A senior administration official told the outlet the White House is considering leaving a force of about 200 troops in Syria, likely near the country’s border with Iraq, to combat any resurgence of ISIS and protect the region’s contested oil fields.

The move, if it takes place, would come about a week after Trump ordered all U.S. troops to withdraw from Syria’s border with Turkey and abandon America’s Kurdish allies, effectively handing over control of the area to the Syrian government and its Russian allies.

The White House didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.