You Will Never Guess What The GOP Intelligence Committee Didn't Find!

I am still reeling from the shock! The Washington Post:

The report accuses the intelligence community of “significant intelligence tradecraft failings” in determining that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump, suggesting that Russia’s main goal was to sow discord in the U.S. It says investigators found “no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government” — even as it details contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russians or Russian intermediaries.

The report was met with swift criticism from committee Democrats, who alleged their colleagues had rushed to end their work prematurely in a “a systematic effort to muddy the waters, and to deflect attention away from the President.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the GOP document demonstrates “the Majority’s fundamentally flawed approach to the investigation and the superficial and political nature of its conclusions.”