Pelosi On Intelligence Findings: 'What Does Vladimir Putin Have On Donald Trump?'

Joe Scarborough asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the Republican-led Senate Intelligence committee's unanimous report on Russian interference in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump that was released yesterday.

"Well, I'm not surprised. As a member of the Gang of 8, I watched this whole investigation proceed and the rest," she said. "And it leads you to the question: What does Vladimir Putin have on President Trump?

"Personallly, politically, financially, in any way --that he would choose what Putin said over the intelligence community. And that he would give any currency to a charge that it was the people in the Ukraine who had conducted this, to divert any culpability away from the Russians. Something is very wrong there."

She said it showed the intelligence findings can't be denied, no matter what Trump says, and warned that the Russians were still working "24/7" trying to undermine our elections.

"That is why we have to have an important chunk of money in this next bill that will us to enable us to protect the integrity of our elections, as well as enable the American people to vote as well by mail, especially at this time of a health danger, in going to the polls, as well as again, just shining a bright light on what they are to do with trying to tinker with people's minds.

She said the vote is the "life's blood of our democracy."

Translation: It's a warning to Trump and #MoscowMitch. No matter what they think about shutting down vote by mail in the next round of legislation, Madame Speaker's coming for you.