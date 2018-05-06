Devin Nunes Announces Republicans Will Hold Jeff Sessions In Contempt Of Congress

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said on Sunday that Republican lawmakers will move this week to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress.

The morning after Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told Fox News that Sessions should end special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Nunes phoned in to Fox & Friends to blast the attorney general for "abuse" of FISA counterintelligence wiretaps "and other matters."

According to Nunes, the Justice Department has refused to comply with a subpoena for information that was used to convince a secret court to approve a wiretaps on then-Trump campaign staffer Carter Page.

"The only thing that's left that we can do is we have to move quickly to hold the attorney general of the United States in contempt and that's what I'm going to press for this week," Nunes revealed. "We've asked for very important information, it's still classified. Because of the way they conducted this information, most of this information is classified. But because this is so important, I'm not going to take any excuse to say, 'Oh we're harming national security.'"