GOP Congressman Says Rep. Fredrica Wilson Lacks The 'Comprehension' To Understand Military Operations

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Russell of Oklahoma suggested on Thursday that Rep. Fredrica Wilson (D-FL) does not have the mental capacity and "comprehension" to understand military operations.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson told Russell that Wilson had reacted with shock after the Pentagon released a report detailing how a military operation in Niger was bungled, resulting in the death of Sgt. La David T. Johnson. His remains were not recovered until two days after the operation.

“How did he get under the tree if he was shot 16 times?” Wilson said to The Washington Post. “And some of those bullet wounds were in his back, but he was laying on his back with his hands by his sides? So how does this happen? It’s very strange, very suspicious and very unsettling for me and for the family.”

But Russell dismissed Wilson's concerns.

"We've been in some of the same hearings together," Russell said of Wilson. "With respect to Ms. Wilson, and I served on a committee with her last session of Congress, I don't think that she has the context or comprehension of the military operations, quite frankly."

Jackson ignored the disparaging remarks and thanked Russell for appearing on her show.

"Thank you for coming on and talking us through that," the MSNBC host said.