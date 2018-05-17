Kent State Gun Coed: Meanie 'Blatant Racism' Says I'm White Privilege!

Appearing on State Television this morning, this bit of gross stupidity: (via MMfA)

Former TPUSA activist who is a guest on Fox & Friends: "I was not expecting the blatant racism that's been thrown at me."

Doocy: "What kind of racism??"

Guest: "They're saying I have white privilege"

Kaitlin Bennett is the gun fanatic who posted on twitter some photos of herself (gun porn) on Sunday strolling at her alma mater (Kent State, of all places) with her AR-10.

A conservative woman who recently graduated from Kent State University has received threats after she took aim at her school’s anti-gun policies in a photo shoot where she carried an AR-10 and wore a cap that said, “Come and take it.” Kaitlin Bennett, a 22-year-old Second Amendment supporter from Zanesville, Ohio and founder of Liberty Hangout at Kent State, a student media outlet that promotes libertarian values, posed in front of the Kent Student Center for the tweet that has gone viral. “Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student – especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow,” she posted on Twitter Sunday.

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

The photos did just as she intended, raised her profile and got her an appearance on State Television. She may even get a lucrative career offer from it. This, folks, is Trump's America in a nutshell.

