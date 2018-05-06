Kellyanne Conway Tries To Clean Up Mess Made By Trump And Giuliani Over Daniels' Hush Money

Counselor to Trump, Kellyanne Conway made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN in an attempt to clean up the mess made by her boss and his new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Conway can try to spin this any way she wants, but it's not gong to make their ridiculous excuses for what happened any more plausible.

Host Jake Tapper asked Conway about Giuliani's remarks on ABC that same morning, where he told George Stephanopoulos that he didn't know if there were payments made to additional women besides Stormy Daniels or not, but that Cohen would have acted similarly "if it was necessary," and if she was personally aware any other women Trump had paid out hush money to.

Conway told Tapper she was not aware of any other payments, and then said this about Trump's obvious lie on Air Force One back in April: