Kellyanne Conway Tries To Clean Up Mess Made By Trump And Giuliani Over Daniels' Hush Money
Counselor to Trump, Kellyanne Conway made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN in an attempt to clean up the mess made by her boss and his new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
Conway can try to spin this any way she wants, but it's not gong to make their ridiculous excuses for what happened any more plausible.
Host Jake Tapper asked Conway about Giuliani's remarks on ABC that same morning, where he told George Stephanopoulos that he didn't know if there were payments made to additional women besides Stormy Daniels or not, but that Cohen would have acted similarly "if it was necessary," and if she was personally aware any other women Trump had paid out hush money to.
Conway told Tapper she was not aware of any other payments, and then said this about Trump's obvious lie on Air Force One back in April:
CONWAY: You have to look at the president's three tweets. I'm going to relay what the president has told me, which is the best I can do. He didn't know it at the time that the payment occurred.
Separately, if you look at his three tweets he said a lot in those three tweets Thursday morning Jake. I'm sure you have them or people can pull them up for themselves. [...]
The president tells everybody the same time what is on his mind. In his tweets, he went back and repeated that this was a private arrangement and there is an NDA involved and that he is saying these are false claims and that Ms. Daniels and her attorney have violated that NDA. [...]. And the president says it is a very typical course of action for famous people, or people who are wealthy.
And the president has said he did this to save his family the embarrassment. I will tell you as the campaign manager for the winning part of the campaign i was not made aware of this, whatsoever, and I would push back on this whole notion, well, what if this had come out before the final debate.↓ Story continues below ↓
All of it was out there. The president, before the rallies...
TAPPER: The Stormy Daniels story wasn't out there.
CONWAY: But there were always what the president referred to as false accusers. They had plenty of air time here and elsewhere. They were lining up and he would address them at his rallies. He was doing six to seven different stops a day, and I will tell you at the White House when I show up to my job every day, this is not in my policy portfolio.
TAPPER: First of all, you had more than a dozen women accusing him of sexual assault or sexual harassment, but that's different from a porn star who claims she that she had a consensual affair with the president just months after the president's son was born.
CONWAY: But he's denied all of that.
TAPPER: Do you believe him?
CONWAY: I believe him. Yes, he's denied it. I have no reason to believe otherwise. He said he hasn't, but that has nothing to do with my job in the White House and his job in the White House or frankly the campaign.
Comments