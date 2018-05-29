Michelle Wolf Explains Why The NFL Is Sinking -- And It's Not The Protests

Fresh off her bomb-throwing appearance at the White House correspondents dinner, Michelle Wolf's new Netflix show, The Break With Michelle Wolf, debuted this weekend -- and she has some advice for the NFL players who will be fined for protesting.

"Don't worry players, you can always stay in the locker room. Because, as Martin Luther King Jr. said, the best protests are the ones no one can see!" she pointed out.

“NFL viewership is down but it’s not because of the protests during the national anthem—it’s everything else. Addressing the national anthem and ignoring the other problems is like making sure JFK was wearing his seatbelt.”

“If there is an issue the NFL can address, it’s cool it with the instant replays! Just get refs with good eyes who can see things and make good calls, and then once you’re positive that those refs have good eyes and can make the right call, maybe see if they want to be a police officer. That’s how you should become a cop!”