Uh oh, it's Sunday again, & the grim reality of wage-slavery lurks around the corner, leading us to Attention to the Unseen asking: "Why do so many people feel their work is completely unnecessary?"

The New York Crank on exorcising Trump from one's condo tower. (It ain't cheap.)

His Vorpal Sword is confused by the Trump Legal Team, but still not as confused as the Trump Legal Team itself.

America too Trump-tired to care? Zandar thinks so.

Bonus Selection: At Hullabaloo, tristero wonders: "What do Republicans gain from the deliberate creation and perpetuation of a batshit crazy discourse?"

