Eschaton: Elon Musk? He’s a brick house.

Booman Tribune: Here’s the story of the Broidy Bunch.

Informed Comment: The largest solar plant in the Western Hemisphere is in Mexico.

Mahablog: At best, Michael Cohen was an influence peddler. At worst, he was part of a massive Trump pay-to-play scheme.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"One thing I can promise you is this: I will always tell you the truth." (Donald Trump, August 18, 2016.)

