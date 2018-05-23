Many of us, fellow Crooks and Liars, put a reasonable amount of responsibility (blame) on the Villagers for our current political hellscape. While we are all in for the First Amendment and Journalism, we really need better practitioners of the craft in our dystopian times. Yes, today we take a clear-eyed look at our media.

Driftglass notices a new Declaration of Independents.

Pharyngula also notes that both sides don't, despite what Bill Maher and Barri Weiss said.

Zander Versus the Stupid shows us the result of what happens when you have a false equivalence: but her emails...

Bonus Track: We need something uplifting, and a reminder that sometimes the good guy wins. Let's take look at how one of the greatest films ever, Casablanca was made. It's a longish read, you might want to save it for lunchtime. Play it again, Sam.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).