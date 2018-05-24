One of the great things about bloggers is that we are not beholden to anyone. Sure, we don't have Access (usually) to the people in power, but we are not co-opted either. Blogs like Crooks and Liars have an editorial position, but unflinchingly are speaking truth to power, even when it hurts. Our links today are to some mighty fine bloggers who are also unflinchingly telling us difficult truths.

Margaret and Helen, life-long friends, reminds us that a mass school shooting once a month has become as American as baseball and apple pie.

What Infidel753 said.

Every Goddamn Day takes the cake.

Bonus Track: As a true illustration of our place in the universe, a group of friends build the first scale model of the solar system with complete planetary orbits. Science, math, and art converge and it is awesome.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).