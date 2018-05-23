'No Deep State': Pompeo Shatters Trump's PR Campaign In Three Words

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found himself on the hot seat during a Congressional oversight hearing after his boss tweeted this nonsense about a "criminal deep state."

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu questioned Pompeo about this so-called "criminal deep state" carefully during a hearing earlier today.

"Do you believe there is a 'criminal deep state' at the State Department, Lieu asked.

Pompeo was clear: “I haven’t seen the comments from the president. I don’t believe there is a deep state at the State Department.”

Uh oh, that's the Secretary of State contradicting his boss, Donald Trump, the Big Boss of the Whole World.

Just to be sure he was clear, Pompeo elaborated further.

“This term ‘deep state’ has been thrown around — I will say this, the employees that work for me at the CIA, nearly uniformly, were aimed at achieving the president’s objectives and America’s objectives,” he said in response to another question from Lieu.

While admitting that there are bad actors in every agency, his overall conclusion was that there wasn't some grand conspiracy ineptly named the "deep state."

Pompeo is the former director of the CIA and the current Secretary of State. He's an evangelical forced-birth wingnut and yet still manages to have enough of a grasp on the truth to understand that his boss is just mounting a huge PR campaign in order to discredit the FBI.

I'll take it.