None Of These 5 Fox Hosts Objects To Trump Squashing NFL Dissent

Just minutes after the Outnumbered crew attacked Democrats for not loving America enough, all five of the cohosts gave a pass to Donald Trump for his shocking comment about NFL players who take a knee to protest police brutality: “Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

It’s not as though anyone had missed what Trump had said earlier on Fox & Friends. A clip was played before the discussion of Trump reacting to new NFL rules requiring players to stand for the national anthem. He said, “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

It’s hard to think of anything more un-American than suggesting an American does not have the right to protest or dissent. It’s especially disgusting coming from an occupant of the Oval Office.

Earlier in the show, these same phony patriots had attacked Nancy Pelosi for her “tone” in criticizing Trump’s handling of North Korea (she said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un probably "giggled" over Trump's letter withdrawing from their summit). Not one of them spoke out now against Trump’s blatantly anti-American attack on NFL players. The lone so-called Democrat, Capri Cafaro, had accused Pelosi of being "childish" and “not engaging in a constructive manner.” If Cafaro saw anything un-constructive in Trump’s comment, she kept it to herself.

Republican Ari Fleischer was the only to kind of, sort of push back against Trump. Fleischer said the players have a right to protest, just not on the job. Noting that Trump had previously called the protesting players “SOBs,” Fleischer added, “They’re not, they’re young people trying to struggle with something.”

That was more than Cafaro did on behalf of the First Amendment or resisting authoritarianism. When it was her turn to comment, she merely blamed the NFL for not having explicit rules in place. “This is an employment law issue,” she said.

Watch fascism get a pass above, from the May 24, 2018 Outnumbered.

Note: The hiccup in the video as Trump said "Maybe you shouldn't be in the country" was not in the original. Fox did not edit it out.

