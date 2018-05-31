Samantha Bee Rips ‘Feckless C*nt’ Ivanka Trump

Bee didn't think too much of Ivanka Trump posting cute photos of her son to twitter at the same time as her father rips apart families, tearing children from their parents.

Source: The Daily Beast



That brought Bee to Ivanka Trump, who came under fire this past weekend for posting a loving picture of herself with her son amid the reports about the forced separation of families by her father’s regime.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless cunt! He listens to you. Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to fucking stop it! Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”