Stephen Colbert Tells Correspondents Association To 'Grow A Pair'

Former White House Correspondents' Dinner Failure-turned-sensation (and yes, at the 2006 dinner he thought he'd bombed) Stephen Colbert had some sharp words for critics of Michelle Wolf during last night's Late Show Monologue:

STEPHEN COLBERT: Tonight the news from Washington is about jokes who can tell them and who can take them. Telling them at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner circle of jerks was comedian Michelle Wolf. Michelle did not -- (applause) from the sound of that none of you attended -- she did not pull any punches and some people were offended by what she had to say -- presumably those people who have

been in a coma for the past two and a half years. "They just revived me at 8:58 p.m. on a Saturday night...who is this vulgar woman? President Hillary Clinton must be so offended!"

And at this event roasting the administration in the media who got mad? The administration and the media, like the Beltway insiders at Axios who wrote that Wolfe "used a vulgarity that begins with P" Oh oh oh um let me guess it's it's it's vulgar and it begins with a P...probably "president."

Maybe the most surprising reaction was from the White House Correspondents Association themselves. They're the ones who hired Wolf but after the dinner they released a statement by putting it on the front of a bus and driving over her, saying "last night's program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press. Unfortunately, the entertainer's monologue was not in the spirit of that mission." Look, if you didn't like it, you have that right. Don't invite her back again.

But grow a pair.

This was a roast, and you're the ones who hired Michelle Wolf. Being mad at her for doing her job is like accusing the valet of briefly stealing your car. And stop acting like you're surprised I thought news people did research, but you're telling me you couldn't spend 90 seconds on YouTube to find out what her act was?

As a great man once said, "fake news!"