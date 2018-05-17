Young Black Child Escapes White Supremacists In Houston Who Kidnapped Him

White Supremacists have been very busy. In Houston, they're kidnapping black children on their way home from school.

Zavion Parker, 13 years old, was reported missing on Monday, after not coming home from school. He was found hours later by a good samaritan driving by. Camecia Carmouche saw him running with no shoes and a torn shirt, bruised and scratched, and stopped to help him and call police.

He said he had been forced into a van by 5 white men who took him to a cabin filled with guns and what he described as torture devices. When he asked why they took him, they told him it was because he was Black. His mother, Michelle Lee, began receiving threatening text messages from his phone during these hours, saying the next time she saw him he'd be dead.

Apparently, when these sadistic knuckle-draggers went into another room to load weapons, Zavion ran for his life and was able to escape. That is when Ms. Carmouche found him running and was able to flag him down to help him and find out what happened.

Erica Simon is reporting this for Houston's ABC affiliate station, and her twitter feed is lit up. Buried among the comments, though, I saw her confirm that Zavier said he saw - are you ready? - three other black people in the cabin to which the White Supremacists brought him. It was not established if they were alive, but from what I could gather deep down in those threads (I am very bad at twitter...) he could not tell if they were moving.

How many other black people did he see? Not moving, so dead? Wow. — Stop Being Racist💧 (@2ndAmendmentX) May 16, 2018

He said 3. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 16, 2018

Police are continuing to investigate. The most important and good news is that Zavier made it out alive, is back with his family, and can begin to cope with his trauma. There are calls on Twitter for the FBI to be brought in, and people wondering when this will hit national news.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Given that the victim is black (and male) and that National News only seems to care about kidnap victims when they are white (and usually female) I'm not holding my breath. But WE think it's important, and will be following this story the more we find out.