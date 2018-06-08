Republicans Defund CHIP In Budget Vote, And Other News

By Susie Madrak
Republicans Defund CHIP In Budget Vote, And Other News

He was a fine human. R.I.P.

Why does the GOP want to kill our kids?

And finally, if you've gotten through this week, you deserve this:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV