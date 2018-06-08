Republicans Defund CHIP In Budget Vote, And Other News

He was a fine human. R.I.P.

Bourdain was one of the men out there doing work of reexamination & personal reflection & of truly listening to women, perhaps spurred by, but not limited to, Asia Argento. In addition to loving his writing & his show, I deeply appreciated this effort. https://t.co/PjsBKTtco5 — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) June 8, 2018

Why does the GOP want to kill our kids?

BREAKING: The biggest health care news of the year.



The Trump DOJ tonight just told the courts to dismantle pre-existing conditions protections and other consumer protections.



This may seem predictable, but these actions are unprecedented.



More coming. Follow if interested. — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) June 8, 2018

NYT: “This decision by the Justice Dept. will endanger reporters ability to promise confidentiality to their sources and undermine the ability of a free press to shine a light on government actions. That should be a grave concern to anyone who cares about an informed citizenry.” — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) June 8, 2018

JUST IN: Justice Department secretly seized a New York Times' reporter's phone and email records in an investigation of classified information leaks, the New York Times reports. — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2018

Sent back to Mexico's violence, Des Moines student dies within weeks https://t.co/QQ8NshXgJB via @DMRegister — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 8, 2018

NASA's Curiosity rover has found potential signs of ancient life on Mars https://t.co/6rHMRRtX7v pic.twitter.com/SRq9Alartk — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 8, 2018

Remember this every time @realDonaldTrump and @GOP slash funding for mental health care (as they just did) and every time they target the Affordable Care Act and protections for Americans living with pre-existing conditions (as they are doing now). https://t.co/uyJvCXbLir — KathrynBernishFisher (@kat_b_fisher) June 8, 2018

JUST IN: On a party-line vote, @HouseGOP passed the Trump-GOP rescissions package that eliminates Children's Health Insurance Program funding and cuts programs that create jobs & strengthen communities. pic.twitter.com/S70haZgZEe — Appropriations Dems (@AppropsDems) June 8, 2018

The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be. Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force https://t.co/UA86fcjozs

White House announces @realDonaldTrump will leave G7 4 hours earlier than scheduled, before the end of the meeting - reflection of U.S. desire to spend minimum amount of time at hostile meeting with America's (formerly) friendliest allies #sad — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 8, 2018

This story concerns a reporter's work @BuzzFeedNews. We are deeply troubled by what looks like a case of law enforcement interfering with a reporter’s constitutional right to gather information about her own government. https://t.co/5nus2syio3 — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) June 8, 2018

Trump reportedly thinks his two-day trip to Canada is going to be a waste of time https://t.co/iV1Xf9cvJO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 8, 2018

The response of our allies shows that President Trump has taken the U.S. into unknown territory — and the health of the global economy is on the line. @natsecHeather writes https://t.co/4K83H9qqum — Daily Intelligencer (@intelligencer) June 7, 2018

Let him who hasn’t had his security detail drive him to multiple locations in search of a particular moisturizing lotion cast the first stone. https://t.co/QLk79237Bl — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 7, 2018

JUST IN: President Trump on his preparation for upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un: "I think I'm very well prepared. I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about attitude.” pic.twitter.com/JjYSBGJrF8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 7, 2018

On South Lawn before departing for Canada, Trump calls for Russia to be reinstated in G-8 (which has been the G-7 since the annexation of Crimea) — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 8, 2018

