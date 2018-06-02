C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Pimpernel Smith (1941)

They seek him here, they seek him there -- those Nazis seek him everywhere.

Leslie Howard directs and stars in this terrific 1941 reworking of the tale of The Scarlet Pimpernel. In this classic update, "Pimpernel" Smith is an absent-minded archaeology professor working for the resistance right under the noses of the Third Reich.

If you don't have time to see it all, do yourself a favor and check out the last few minutes. Professor Smith gives a monologue against fascism:

Enjoy!