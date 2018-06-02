C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Pimpernel Smith (1941)

By driftglass

They seek him here, they seek him there -- those Nazis seek him everywhere.

Leslie Howard directs and stars in this terrific 1941 reworking of the tale of The Scarlet Pimpernel. In this classic update, "Pimpernel" Smith is an absent-minded archaeology professor working for the resistance right under the noses of the Third Reich.

If you don't have time to see it all, do yourself a favor and check out the last few minutes. Professor Smith gives a monologue against fascism:

Enjoy!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV