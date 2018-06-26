Colbert Shows Restaurants How To Treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Stephen Colbert puts the whole restaurant kerfuffle in its proper perspective.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders doesn't respect everybody, she works for Donald Trump!" said the late-night host. "She doesn't even respect herself."

STEPHEN COLBERT: Restaurant workers, you don’t have to kick out Sarah Huckabee Sanders, just treat her the same way she treats her customers. Only take the order of the two people at the table you like, then tell Sanders, ‘I’m not going to comment on whether this dish contains peanuts.’ And when the food never arrives, just say, ‘I haven’t talked to the chef about that yet, so I can’t give you any new information; I’ll be back at 2:45 p.m. tomorrow with a completely different menu that you can’t order from.”