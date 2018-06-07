Even 'Outnumbered' Has Had It With Giuliani: 'Take The Man's Microphone Off'

After Rudy Giuliani said that Kim Jong-un "got back on his hands and knees and begged" for the cancelled North Korea summit to take place, the ladies on Fox News' Outnumbered did not hide their frustration with his comments.

Co-host Melissa Francis opened the program by discussing the Japanese prime minister's meeting at the White House today before the North Korea summit.

They showed a video of Rudy Guiliani saying this: "After [Trump] canceled the summit after North Korea insulted vice president they insulted national security advisor and they also said they were going to go to nuclear war against us, They were going to defeat us in a nuclear war."

He continued, "We’re not going to have a summit under those circumstances. Well, Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in."

Melissa Francis let out a highly audible groan.

"Katie Pavlich, that was not good."

Pavlich replied, "In the age of diplomacy, the only person who's allowed to talk like that is President Trump. I just don't find Rudy Giuliani's comments as someone was working on the Russia investigation as a separate issue than the summit, why is he commenting on this, he is not being helpful."

Francis replied "Lisa, we need to close his mic, someone please take the man's microphone off."

Boothe replied, "The president's listening. He should not be weighing in on foreign policy especially at such a delicate time."

Lisa admitted that Trump is a voracious Fox News viewer and was probably watching their show right now.

Unfortunately, the topic of Rudy's misogynistic attacks on Stormy Daniels never came up -- which was most likely their producer's decision.

Too bad.

I wonder how long it's going to take for Trump to get sufficiently annoyed that Rudy is upstaging him with his constant insane rants.