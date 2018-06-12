'God Has Snuck In': Dominionist Pastor Applauds Trump's 'Stealth' Theocracy

This "evangelical pastor" wants his adoring sheep to believe that it's just fine if Donald Trump is a lying, thieving, greedy -- did I say lying -- son of a bitch who says one thing and does another because it's just all part of his god's plan to put a theocracy in charge of the United States Government, according to the 7 Mountains dominionist theology he embraces.

Andrew Wommack is a Christian grifter pastor in Colorado who exploits the Internet to steal money from college students and other devotees of his particularly odious "ministry."

"The most controversial aspect of Wommack’s teaching," writes EquipBlog, "is its incorporation of Word of Faith theology."

"Word of Faith teachers twist Scripture to support the occult belief that faith is a force, words are containers of the force, and through faith-filled words we can speak things into reality..."

Think about that at as we review what Wommack told listeners to his "Faith and Liberty" broadcast last night, as reported by Right Wing Watch:

Wommack and his guests were trying to answer a question from a viewer who wanted to know how evangelicals can support Trump despite his “immoral actions, behavior, character, and words,” to which they responded by insisting that “God is using Trump because He loves America, He loves the Christians, and He loves everybody that lives here.” Wommack said that regardless of the fact that Trump is deeply flawed and “is always saying something offensive,” evangelicals can and must continue to support him because “he has done more to advance and protect Christianity than any president in our lifetime.”

So morality is out the window as long as Wommack speaks his belief that this is all part of God's plan to use Trump, no matter how evil or immoral he is. Okaaaay.

But wait, there's more.

“I know at least three people who have prayed with Trump and say he got born again,” Wommack said. “This man believes Trump did get saved but he counseled him not to make this an issue because people would look at it as that is his conversion experience so that he could sweep his past under the rug.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ Finally, Wommack marveled that if an outspoken Christian like Mike Huckabee or Ted Cruz had been elected and then did what Trump has been doing, “the liberals would have been up in arms—it’s a theocracy, these are Christians taking over—and nobody is accusing Trump of that. So it’s like a stealth thing, God has snuck in and he is doing more godly things than probably any president in my lifetime has done, but it’s not being done under the guise of a Christian.”

"Godly things."

Like telling battered women and people persecuted by evil gangs that they cannot come to the United States?

Like telling sick people in our own country to die and die right now rather than give us access to healthcare?

Like slapping around our allies while appeasing a dirty, genocidal, fratricidal dictator?

Those "godly things?"

There is nothing godly about these people. They're carnival barkers, snake charmers.

Yet. We have to pay attention to these people, because they truly ARE trying to install a theocracy with Satan's messenger at the top of the pyramid. If we don't understand the enemies, it's hard to fight them.