Jeffrey Toobin: Trump's Talk Of Violence Is About 'The Scary Black People'

During a discussion on CNN of Donald Trump's scare mongering evangelical leaders about violence from "antifa" and the left at his state dinner for them, Jeffrey Toobin clearly explained what is going on.

"The theme here is, 'I'm Donald Trump and I'll protect you from the scary, black people.'" Toobin explained.

"Antifa is widely perceived as an African-American organization," he continued. (It isn't. It's a loose group of people who object to fascists and fascism and stand up against it.)

Ticking off different instances, he continued, "And this is just part of the same story of Lebron James and Don Lemon and Maxine Waters and the NFL players and the UCLA basketball players."

"This is about black versus white. This is about Donald Trump's appeal to racism and it just happens all the time. We never say it -- we don't say it enough for what it is, but that's what is going on here," he concluded.

And all of those evangelical leaders stood up in that room in the People's House and said "Amen!" before they laid hands on Dear Leader and prayed fervently for the White People to win.

There is no state where this theme will play out, and where Trump will try harder to drive home the theme of "scary black people" than Florida. With Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum going up against Trumper Ron DeSantis, the battle lines are drawn. Gillum is a talented young politician running on intersectional issues which are not limited to black versus white. DeSantis is a guy who plays with his child by teaching him to build a wall.

It remains to be seen whether we're a nation of bigots or one ready for progress.