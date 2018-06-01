Hannity And DiGenova Smear Gowdy Over Trump’s Phony ‘Spygate’

Trey Gowdy’s eight years as a loyal Republican foot soldier counted for nothing with Sean Hannity and Trump surrogate Joseph diGenova as the two smeared Gowdy for daring to take the side of the FBI over Donald Trump’s bogus “spygate” attack on the Russia investigation.

Gowdy has spent eight years in Congress as one of its most rabidly partisan Republicans. But in the age of Trump, the GOP has gone too far off the deep end even for Gowdy. He has not only announced his retirement, he has occasionally strayed from party orthodoxy.

Earlier this week, Gowdy defended the FBI – on Fox News no less – against Trump’s baseless claim that he was spied on during the 2016 campaign. “I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got. And that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," Gowdy said.

Instead of examining Gowdy’s comments, Hannity teamed up with Trump lackey Joseph diGenova to go after him with dubious accusations.

After a monologue in which Hannity sneered at Gowdy, diGenova came on. He was disingenuously introduced as a “former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.”

In fact, diGenova was almost part of Trump’s legal team on the Russia investigation but withdrew because of conflicts. However, according to The Washington Post, Trump planned to work with him on “other legal matters” and wanted diGenova to “serve as a surrogate in television interviews and play the role of attack dog in criticizing the Mueller probe,” .

On that score, Trump’s dream has come true, at least on Fox News.

Hannity’s discussion with diGenova last night was mostly devoted to attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions. But the two took time out to go after Gowdy.

HANNITY: Shame on Trey Gowdy. DIGENOVA: Oh, please, don’t even bring up Trey Gowdy tonight. That idiotic comment that he made last night and this morning about everything was done by the book - this is ludicrous. This was a false narrative created by the FBI and the CIA to plant intelligence overseas with Americans, who were then feeding it back to the United States in emails and phone calls, and the FBI took that information and used it to get a false narrative in front of the FISA courts to get warrants.

↓ Story continues below ↓ This is disgraceful. I - you know what, when Trey Gowdy was briefed the other day, they did not get to see one single document, how can you possibly say the things that he has said in the last 24 hours without seeing any documents? This is ludicrous.

I’m not a fan of Gowdy’s but he sits on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees and he’s the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. Besides, how many documents pertaining to the investigation has diGenova seen?

Watch the propaganda effort above, from the May 30, 2018 Hannity.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!