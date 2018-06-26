Hate-Filled Woman Screams 'Rapists And Animals' At Mexican Man

By Karoli Kuns
Hate-Filled Woman Screams 'Rapists And Animals' At Mexican Man

This is the world of Trump. No one knows who this woman is, but people know who the Mexican college graduate is.

The lady in green is fine repeating Trump's claims about Mexicans. Watch the video:

To his credit, he has a generous soul and a forgiving heart. I am not as willing to be kind (or civil) as he is.

Where's Chris Cillizza to scold people like this for their lack of civility? Oh, that's right. It's just our side that gets scolded.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV