Hate-Filled Woman Screams 'Rapists And Animals' At Mexican Man

This is the world of Trump. No one knows who this woman is, but people know who the Mexican college graduate is.

The lady in green is fine repeating Trump's claims about Mexicans. Watch the video:

A friend, Esteban Guzman sent me this video of a racist white woman harassing him while out working with his mom.



"Why do you hate us?"

"Because you're Mexicans."

"We are honest people right here!"

"Haha..yeah.. rapists & animals."



Trump supporters always reveal themselves 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QugqilTSPZ — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) June 25, 2018

His message to people who voted for Trump: "We are honest, hardworking, and respectful people. PLEASE WE NEED TO WORK TOGETHER TO STOP RACISM!" No one should be made to feel less than. I am outraged for him. This is not okay 2/2 pic.twitter.com/pns4rkBc2K — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) June 25, 2018

To his credit, he has a generous soul and a forgiving heart. I am not as willing to be kind (or civil) as he is.

Here's a special message from Esteban! "We stand together as a country of immigrants. We will no longer be silenced." He thanks all of you and believes we should all come together in love to stop racism 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LNwNZwi72O — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) June 25, 2018

Where's Chris Cillizza to scold people like this for their lack of civility? Oh, that's right. It's just our side that gets scolded.