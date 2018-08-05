White Dude Dragged Inconveniently Unconscious Black Man Off Train

Maybe it was taco night at home. Maybe he had a Rotary Club meeting to attend. Maybe he'd just had a hard day at the bank denying loans to black people. Whatever reason this middle manager or whatever had, he was in a hurry to get home, and no one — not even a man in the aftermath of a seizure — was going to get in his way.

In yet another case of "Horrible White Person Being Their Horrible-Ass-Selves" caught on tape, this dude decides neither he, nor anyone else on the train will be inconvenienced by a young Black man who is passed out on the train. Never mind that he may have just a seizure. White guy cares not, and just wants to get home, and presumes everyone else on the train feels as annoyed and put out as he does. So...

HE DRAGGED THE UNCONSCIOUS BLACK MAN OFF THE TRAIN AND ONTO THE PLATFORM.

What in the name of mayonnaise milkshake hell did he think was okay about this???

Did he think the train would just keep going and people on the platform would take care of the sick man?

Did he think the people on the train would appreciate his literally disposing of the poor man's body that way?

Apparently, so. Just watch the video.

Thank the Flying Spaghetti Monster for the onlooker who not only caught this disgusting act of likely assault (and definite privilege) on video, but verbally challenged Mr. Kite about his action.

“That’s that white shit. You gon’ drag him off for your convenience. That’s that bullsh*t white people do because y’all feel y’all can get away with it because y’all know when the motherf*cking law comes, y’all know the law don’t do sh*t to y’all for that bullsh*t.”

Um...abso-f*cking-lutely. He is exactly right. (According to The Root, police are investigating...here's hoping they bring charges.)

The insurance salesman realizes not only is the train going nowhere, but he is on video and has been nailed for the soulless accountant or whatever he is. If recent trends are any indication, he is also about to be jobless. So, guess what he does? He tries to fake empathy, and gets off the train to put his hands on the unconscious young Black man AGAIN, TO CHECK HIS PULSE.

"You got a pulse, Bro?" "Bro, are you responsive?" BRO. Listen. Sweetheart, you're about to be unemployed project manager or whatever. Your pathetic attempt to address the unconscious Black man you dragged off the train as "Bro" is not going to change that. "This man needs a paramedic..." he says as he stands up and walks away...

How much you wanna bet the paramedics had been called before the citizen journalist behind the camera even began to film?

Watch the video in The Root's tweet below.