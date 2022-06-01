Texas Man Unleashes Racist Rant On Black Spa Owner

The Black community in Buffalo, New York, is still reeling after a shooter senselessly took ten innocent lives in a racially motivated attack just two weeks ago. According to The Daily Beast, a Black spa owner in Texas was the victim of a racist rant in her place of business on Sunday. A white guy who refused to leave the unnamed woman's business said her "race and class destroyed" his life.

"You ruined my life, my entire legacy of being a Christian," the man told her in a video that's since gone viral on TikTok.

The business owner told the outlet that she was unnerved because of the recent massacre in Buffalo. She added that she was angry that police officers never arrived at her salon after she called to report the incident.

The outlet reports that several videos were uploaded to the social media site by the owner of the salon. In the first video of the incident, the man wearing a "USA" cap sits in the spa's lobby while refusing to leave.

"Please leave my establishment now," she tells him.

The man tells her to call the police.

"You're judging people and things like that," the owner said, "Is that funny to you?"

Chuckles still refused to budge. "Yeah, it is. It's pretty humorous," he says.

"Your race and class destroyed my family and my life," he said. "You're playing energy chess with a person that has nothing to do with your class."

Then the man somehow brought up rappers.

"Maybe you could've asked me if I wanted to be a rapper or gangster in California," he said.

The racist reportedly called the salon a few days before he launched his rant in her place of business. She said he had been acting strangely, checking the windows outside her spa, so she issued him a refund.

"I do [his] refund, and after that -- that's when he still wasn't wanting to leave," she said. "He was also making himself [out] as a police officer."

She said that she called the police, but they didn't respond.

"Because I'm a person of color, the system isn't for me," she said. "It's for others."