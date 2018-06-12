Hey MAGA: Trump Gave Everything To A Forced Abortionist Who Hates Christianity

The New York Times reminds (?) us today that Kim John-un is a ruthless dictator who commits

crimes against humanity.

Mr. Kim rules with extreme brutality, making his nation among the worst human rights violators in the world. In North Korea, these crimes “entail extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence, persecution on political, religious, racial and gender grounds, the forcible transfer of populations, the enforced disappearance of persons and the inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation,” concluded a 2014 United Nations report that examined North Korea.

The article also notes that

North Korea considers the spread of most religions dangerous, but Christianity is considered a “particularly serious threat” because it “provides a platform for social and political organization and interaction outside the realm of the State,” according to the United Nations report. Christians are barred from practicing their religion, and those caught doing so are “subject to severe punishments,” the report found. North Korean leaders also conflate Christians with those detained in prison camps, those who try to flee and “others considered to introduce subversive influences,” the report stated.

Sure hope all those MAGA evangelical Trump dead-enders are happy now. Of course, they have no memory cells devoted to what "meeting with North Korea" was when Obama might do it. Comparing Fox then to Fox now? Never gonna happen on the Hannity show: