Hilarity Ensues In British Parliament: 'Trudeau Or Trump?'

I don't like Theresa May very much at all but she did take this question in stride.

A member of the opposition party asked her a three-word question: "Trudeau or Trump?"

May replied to much laughter: "I’m not sure what activity he’s asking me to undertake with either."

But after the G7 it was clear to everybody who is an actual leader and who is not. May issued the following statement after Trump's disastrous performance:

"I want to pay a particular tribute to Prime Minister Trudeau for his leadership and skillful chairing, which enabled us after two days of negotiation between leaders to agree on actions and a shared approach on some of the most pressing challenges facing the international community and our citizens."

h/t Towleroad