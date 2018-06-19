Sessions: We're Not Nazis, They Were Keeping The Jews From Leaving

On Laura Ingraham's show last night, Laura (in her usual charming way) lobbed a softball to Jeff Session by denigrating the statements by all living First Ladies over Trump's immigration horror.

"General Sessions, what's going on here?" she asked.

"Well, it's a real exaggeration, of course," the evil elf replied. "In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country."

Let that sink in. We're not Nazis because we let people leave.

Actually, you preening little turd, Jews were allowed to leave Nazi Germany. But other nations refused to lift their quotas to accept them as immigrants. FDR even convened the Evian conference in 1938 to try to persuade other countries to accept more refugees. (The U.S. did not do us proud -- we were turning Jews away, too.)

Adolph Hitler commented on the conference:

I can only hope and expect that the other world, which has such deep sympathy for these criminals [Jews], will at least be generous enough to convert this sympathy into practical aid. We, on our part, are ready to put all these criminals at the disposal of these countries, for all I care, even on luxury ships

Geeze, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, that sounds a lot like your hero Donald Trump. And your policies do sound a lot like Nazi Germany, back in their early days. You know, before they actually started mass slaughter.

We've seen this movie before.

Morning Joe's Willie Geist brought on Ann Chandler, executive director of the Houston office of a nonprofit that advocates for immigrant men, women and children.

"We read some of your comments from the Texas Monthly piece yesterday here on our show and just wanted to get your sense of what you've seen firsthand down along the border," Geist said.

Chandler said what she's seen is "quite disgusting." She details the horrors.

I dare you to listen and not get a whiff of 1939 deja vu.

Thomas Saenz called the situation "despicable and inhumane."

"This has nothing whatsoever to do with arriving at an immigration policy that better reflects the value of the country. This is about terrorizing toddlers and frightening children and parents, all designed to supposedly deter actions of adults who are making difficult decisions and making an arduous journey from Central Americans to escape violent conditions there. And instead of addressing the violent conditions, we're simply repeating the violence at our own borders."