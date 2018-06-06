Kellyanne Conway: Trump Is The 'Commander In Cheese'

On CNN's New Day, Kellyanne Conway was blathering on when her tongue slipped.

No, not like THAT.

She said "Commander in Cheese."

And look, I would be inclined to give Kellyanne a break. It's early in the morning, she's been up for hours in makeup and rehearsal, and it's easy to slip up on live tv...

...except she's the inventor of "alternative facts," "the Bowling Green Massacre," and microwaves that spy on you.

And she's supposed to be a communications professional. Given all the Trump hate she expressed when she worked for Ted Cruz, I'm actually surprised she has a job at the Trump White House. I suspect she convinced Donald that she'll do anything for her career including work for him and that was a selling point on his list.

CNN: Kellyanne Conway accidentally calls Trump “commander of cheese”



NBC: Kellyanne Conway accidentally calls Trump “commander of cheese”



Fox News: Kellyanne Conway successfully appeals to Wisconsin voters where Hillary failed miserably — OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 6, 2018