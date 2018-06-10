Krugman Attacks Media For Placating GOP With 'Both Siderism': Republicans 'Are Just Completely Insane'

New York Times columnist on Sunday unleashed an epic rant at media outlets who entertain both sides of a political argument even when one side is "completely insane."

Krugman began his tweet storm on Sunday by noting that President Donald Trump is mostly interested in solving problems "that exist only in his warped imagination."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer went on to say that journalists treat Trump's talking points as "real" because they are "afraid to say the president is out of touch with reality."

Read Krugman's entire rant below.

It's normal to feel that people you disagree with politically are offering bad solutions to our problems. But Trump has brought something new: his policy agenda is almost entirely directed at problems we don't have -- problems that exist only in his warped imagination 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 10, 2018

These include:

- A wave of violent crime by undocumented immigrants

- Massive illegal voting by the same

- Massive Canadian tariffs against US goods

- Conspiracy by the Elders of Zion to take over the world



OK, he hasn't actually gone after point #4, but give him time 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 10, 2018

Journalists obviously have a hard time coping with all of this. They're afraid to say that the president is completely out of touch with reality -- that sounds "unbalanced." So, all too often, they pretend that he's talking about something real 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 10, 2018

This amounts, in practice, to huge pro-Trump bias: you're bothsidesing a debate where one side isn't even wrong, just completely insane And the other dodge -- instead of talking about the substance, talk about how it's playing with Real Americans in diners -- is just as bad 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 10, 2018