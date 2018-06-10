Krugman Attacks Media For Placating GOP With 'Both Siderism': Republicans 'Are Just Completely Insane'

New York Times columnist on Sunday unleashed an epic rant at media outlets who entertain both sides of a political argument even when one side is "completely insane."

Krugman began his tweet storm on Sunday by noting that President Donald Trump is mostly interested in solving problems "that exist only in his warped imagination."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer went on to say that journalists treat Trump's talking points as "real" because they are "afraid to say the president is out of touch with reality."

Read Krugman's entire rant below.


