The 'Market' Doesn't Even Notice Larry Kudlow's Lies Anymore

Nobody with any financial responsibilities is paying one lick of attention to Larry Kudlow.

On Mornings with Maria today, Kudlow said this:

“As the economy gears up, more people working, better jobs and careers, those revenues come rolling in, and the deficit is coming down, and it’s coming down rapidly. Growth solves a lot of problems.”

Except NO IT ISN'T LARRY. The Heisenberg Report called their post "Larry Kudlow Now Just Plain Old Lying On National Television About The Deficit, Because Who Even Cares Anymore, Right?":

That is a demonstrable, bald-faced lie. Period. Everyone knows the deficit is exploding – that’s the main criticism of Trump’s fiscal policy. As WaPo correctly notes, “there is no publicly available justification for [Kudlow’s] claim.” But that reminder is for public consumption – that is, it’s meant to communicate to the layperson that what Kudlow is saying has no basis in reality. For those of us who spend our time steeped in this debate, Kudlow’s contention is flat out laughable. All anyone has been talking about for months on end is the deficit. ...For God’s sake, the CBO issued a report just 48 hours ago that contained [an] idiot-proof (but not Kudlow-proof) visual.

CBS News used a more subtle headline: "Trump's top economic adviser says the deficit is going down, but the government disagrees."

It's not a disagreement, CBS. One side has actual economic data, and Larry Kudlow is lying for Donald Trump.

And the sad thing is, nobody cares anymore.