Mass Shooting At NJ Arts Festival Injures 22

Over 20 people were injured in a mass shooting at an all-night arts festival in New Jersey early Sunday morning.

According to Moms Demand Action President Shannon Watts, the shooting began near an art installation calling for sensible gun laws and an end to mass shootings:

New Jersey @MomsDemand volunteers tabled at an all-night event in Trenton and created an art installation about imagining a world free from gun violence. At 2:45 am this morning, gunfire broke out near our table, injuring 20 - including a 13 year old who is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/H9XRPQpYxw — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 17, 2018

CBS News reports that multiple witnesses say the shooting began in front of the Moms Demand Action mural.

“I was inside, looking at the art galleries and I just got shot. Look at my leg, all messed up,” said Irvin Higginbotham. “I got shot four times — here, here, and in the thigh.” Authorities estimate about 1,000 people were inside the historic building. The 12th annual festival brings together art and music. A 33-year-old, who police believe is a suspect, died in the shooting, and a second suspected shooter is in police custody, says Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

There is also the possibility that some of the injuries are attributable to Good Guys With Guns. There will be more information available as it develops on that, but it seems clear that the Moms Demand Action booth was a target for the shooting.

Congratulations, NRA.