John Pavlovitz: A pastor shunned for his liberal views calls "MAGA Christians" to account for defending family separation.

Tell Me a Story: A horde of horror-story monsters emerges to defend Trump's latest atrocity and, in some cases, profit from it.

Dave Dubya: It's time for Republicans to show whether they have any decency left.

Calvin's Canadian Cave of Coolness: A blogger of the still-civilized north admonishes Americans not to be distracted by Trump's "space force" drivel.

Bonus link: Debunking some myths on family separation.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!