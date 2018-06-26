The "Civility" Edition. (As in, "Be civil or I'll cut out your tongue, libtard!" ???)

Charles Pierce on the subject of civility.

Ten Bears tells it as it is on a slightly larger issue: Survival.

A long one (you may skip the stats & charts) on wymyn in the two national parties: "Why The Republican Party Elects So Few Women", from FiveThirtyEight.

Another long 'un, about that ol' "economic anxiety": "Why robots helped Donald Trump win

Toledo has more robots per worker than any other US city. They’re producing a healthy economy—and lots of anxiety." From M.I.T. Technology Review. Their bosses are replacing them w/ robots, but somehow it's the dirty furriners' fault!

BONUS TRACK: Yastreblyansky of always-worth-a-click The Rectification of Names cross-posted something on civility at No More Mister Nice Blog, & it made memeorandum.

Compiled & curated by M. Bouffant, who has compiled & curated crap at Web of Evil (& Ennui) for a seeming eternity.