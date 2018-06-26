Mike's Blog Round Up
The "Civility" Edition. (As in, "Be civil or I'll cut out your tongue, libtard!" ???)
Charles Pierce on the subject of civility.
Ten Bears tells it as it is on a slightly larger issue: Survival.
A long one (you may skip the stats & charts) on wymyn in the two national parties: "Why The Republican Party Elects So Few Women", from FiveThirtyEight.
Another long 'un, about that ol' "economic anxiety": "Why robots helped Donald Trump win
Toledo has more robots per worker than any other US city. They’re producing a healthy economy—and lots of anxiety." From M.I.T. Technology Review. Their bosses are replacing them w/ robots, but somehow it's the dirty furriners' fault!
BONUS TRACK: Yastreblyansky of always-worth-a-click The Rectification of Names cross-posted something on civility at No More Mister Nice Blog, & it made memeorandum.
Compiled & curated by M. Bouffant, who has compiled & curated crap at Web of Evil (& Ennui) for a seeming eternity.
