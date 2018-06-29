DON'T FORGET to look up where a #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch is in your area, and GO.

It is Friday. Honest. Enjoy your wknd., assuming your boss gives you the wknd. off.

Duterte, Mad Dictator of The Philipines, on "God", from The Life and Times of Bruce Gerencser.

Continuing the religious theme, Scholars & Rogues on praying the police away.

Say, anyone miss Sarah Palin? Sure you did, & here she is again, stumping in Missouri for some loser, via The Immoral Minority.

Where's Trump headed? Helsinki, to capitulate to Putin, per Hackwhackers.

Death of the Media, Part the Whatever: Pittsburgh publications phailing under phascists, per Comrade Misfit.

By Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant.