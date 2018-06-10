Mike's Blog Round Up
Love Joy Feminism: Anthony Kennedy's discomfort with certain historical facts doesn't stop them from being facts.
Progressive Eruptions: Trump's family-separation policy shames America.
The Rude Pundit: Trumpanzees might be able to empathize more with refugees if they imagine themselves in the same situation.
Juanita Jean's: We don't need to worry about Jeanine Pirro.
Bonus link: Trump in images.
Blog round-up by Infidel753.
