Must Watch: Michelle Wolf's Perfect Takedown Of Cable News

THIS.

Michelle Wolf in under seven minutes shows us everything that's wrong with cable news and their insistence on booking LIARS for "balance."

Wolf opens her bit excited that cable news has glammed up the information business into something that "has all the drama and substance and botox of a Real Housewives wine fight."

Then she dismantles the entire "news industry" with several examples:

KELLYANNE CONWAY WITH CHUCK TODD: "Kellyanne Conway was recently on 'Meet the Press' for the ninth time to discuss the family separation policy. Now, she's never once answered a question honestly or given any sort of useful information, but I mean there has to be some reason she's on, right? Maybe this time, Chuck Todd will press her until she gives a straight answer."

Kellyanne spouts fake outrage about the Holocaust and Chuck Todd...immediately changes the subject to tariffs. Yes, tariffs. Wolf notes, "Wow, he really held her feet to the fire long enough to warm them up for a massage."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ADVISER STEVE CORTES WITH DON LEMON: (As Don Lemon shouts down Cortes for "spinning the truth.") "Oh man, as a fan, I just love this kind of TV magic. Watching the host act like the guest forced his way into the studio is so compelling, you almost forget that he was invited on and paid."

JAKE TAPPER KICKS STEPHEN MILLER OFF HIS SHOW: "But that's how these beautifully crafted news dramas come together. You invite someone on your show, because you know they'll say something crazy, and then they say something crazy, and you get to act outraged. We all watch it and talk about it. It's like one long brothel orgy from Game of Thrones, where you're all getting paid and we're all getting f*cked."