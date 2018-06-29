FAIL: Benghazi Witch Hunter Trey Gowdy Thinks Mueller Is Taking Too Long

Rep. Trey Gowdy, who, of course, investigated Hillary Clinton for two and a half years over Benghazi (and that after six previous investigations had finished and found nothing) screamed at the DOJ's Rod Rosenstein to "finish it the hell up" already.

Really, Trey.

What would have been epic is if Rosenstein pointed out to @TGowdySC that 13 months with 22 indictments & 5 guilty plea’s isn’t bad compared to his 31 months of the Benghazi investigation with ZERO indictments. Hypocrites — Eileen the Bean (@eileenlacosta21) June 29, 2018

This type of rank hypocrisy is stunning even for House Republicans.

Chairman Devin Nunes destroyed the credibility of the House Intelligence Committee and after yesterday's farcical hearing, the House Judiciary Committee did the same.

Instead of asking questions, Republicans made long-winded speeches that were targeted for Trump's amusement aimed at a Fox News show trial of Rosenstein.

And they were aided by Chairman Goodlatte's instructions which allowed members to use parts of Peter Strzok's closed door testimony as a battering ram.

Strzok and his lawyer are demanding his entire testimony be released to the public. Don't hold your breath.

Gowdy screamed that Peter Strzok's texts prove there was incredible bias in the FBI investigations against Trump,

Gowdy whined, "We have seen the bias. We have seen the bias. We need to see the evidence. if you have evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the Trump campaign, presented to the damn grand jury. If you have evidence that this president acted inappropriately, present it to the American people."

This is ridiculous since investigators never, ever release their work product before they release their findings, especially when the people they are investigating held the top offices in the land.

Gowdy knows this since it took him two and a half years to investigate Benghazi after years of other investigations had already been completed. These Russian investigations are much more complex than that.

"There is an old saying that justice delayed is justice denied. I think right now all of us are being denied. Whatever you got, finish it the hell up because this country is being torn apart."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Gowdy was full of prosecutorial righteousness during the hearing, auditioning for his hope-for judicial appointment by Trump.

This hearing accomplished nothing.