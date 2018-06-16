Rudy Giuliani Says Trump May Use 'Presidential Pardons' To Clean Up Mueller Investigations

Rudy Giuliani's unhinged performance as Trump's legal mouthpiece to attack Mueller's special counsel took another odious turn after Paul Manafort was put in jail today and he told the New York Daily New,s "things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons."

In a clear signal to anybody that has been questioned, will be questioned or pleaded out that the Trump teams can hurt Donald, Giuliani offers them up presidential asylum.



In one of his most forceful attacks on the special counsel yet, Rudy Giuliani on Friday claimed the Russia investigation could get “cleaned up” with pardons from President Trump in light Paul Manafort being sent to jail.“ When the whole thing is over, things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons,” the former New York mayor told the Daily News.

I don’t understand the justification for putting him in jail,” Giuliani, 74, said. “You put a guy in jail if he’s trying to kill witnesses, not just talking to witnesses.”

Rep. Ted Lieu has been very outspoken on this matter:

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Yes, witness tampering by Paul Manafort carries with it a tough sentence. That's why you should avoid doing so. For example, dangling pardons would be considered witness tampering, and pardoning witnesses against you would constitute obstruction of justice. https://t.co/gNoLaBXS9A — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 15, 2018

As Trump gaslights the press over the role Paul Manafort had, Newt Gingrich makes an obvious point to Hannity.

"Nobody should underestimate how much Paul Manafort did to really help get this [Trump] campaign to where it is" pic.twitter.com/n7QoAh3T6Z — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) June 15, 2018

And Ted had more:

You know who else dangled pardons?



RICHARD NIXON https://t.co/CzX1uDzTn5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 15, 2018

Finally, Jeffrey Toobin went off on Giuliani and his complete lack of ethics: