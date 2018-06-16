Rudy Giuliani Says Trump May Use 'Presidential Pardons' To Clean Up Mueller Investigations
Rudy Giuliani's unhinged performance as Trump's legal mouthpiece to attack Mueller's special counsel took another odious turn after Paul Manafort was put in jail today and he told the New York Daily New,s "things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons."
In a clear signal to anybody that has been questioned, will be questioned or pleaded out that the Trump teams can hurt Donald, Giuliani offers them up presidential asylum.
In one of his most forceful attacks on the special counsel yet, Rudy Giuliani on Friday claimed the Russia investigation could get “cleaned up” with pardons from President Trump in light Paul Manafort being sent to jail.“
When the whole thing is over, things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons,” the former New York mayor told the Daily News.
Then Rudy played the fool by making believe Manafort
I don’t understand the justification for putting him in jail,” Giuliani, 74, said. “You put a guy in jail if he’s trying to kill witnesses, not just talking to witnesses.”
Witness tampering is a serious offense
Rep. Ted Lieu has been very outspoken on this matter:
As Trump gaslights the press over the role Paul Manafort had, Newt Gingrich makes an obvious point to Hannity.
And Ted had more:
Finally, Jeffrey Toobin went off on Giuliani and his complete lack of ethics:
