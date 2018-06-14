Trump Jr. Crows To Fox Friends About Cult Of Trump: 'Real Americans' Winning

Bob Corker has been annoyed with Donald Trump for awhile now, but of course his annoyance rarely stretches to actual action. Instead he gets up in reporters' faces or takes his place on the Senate floor and shakes his fist at the terrible leader who is the head of his party and his country. He might even call the slavish devotion "cultish."

If only there was something, as a Senator, he could do, other than posture. Huh. But I digress.

This morning Uday Trump aka Donald Junior headed to Dear Leader's favorite breakfast café, Fox and Friends, to defend his daddy against such scurrilous accusations.

After first scoffing at Corker's "cultish" claims, he conceded that yeah, there's something to that, especially for "real Americans," that subgroup of folks who bow and scrape to Dear Leader.

“If it’s a cult, it’s because they like what my father’s doing,” he said. “You see real Americans actually winning for a change, conservatives actually getting things done.”

REAL AMERICANS ACTUALLY WINNING FOR A CHANGE, LOL.

Who are those real Americans, Uday? The Kochs, the Ulleins, the Mercers, the Arnolds? Perhaps what he really meant were white Americans, the ones exerting their supremacy over everyone else? Or maybe he meant Little Rocket Man, that brutal dictator who seems to have become an honorary American.

For the rest of us, no one is winning much. Our health care is threatened, we're paying more in taxes, interest rates just went up, Russia interfered in our elections and our president just endorsed a white supremacist running for the Senate in Virginia.

So. much. winning. We're sick of winning.

Also, shut up, Uday.