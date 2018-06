This is a real shocker.

Katie Arrington, the successful GOP nominee for South Carolina' 1st Congressional district, was badly injured last night when a driver veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into the care where she was a passenger.

Katie was the passenger in the car traveling southbound on Highway 17, when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction - northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 - struck the vehicle containing Katie and her friend. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

Katie sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

The other driver was killed.

Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident. https://t.co/sV4E90CIj8 — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) June 23, 2018

Her Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, is temporarily suspending his campaign:

Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington. Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us. — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) June 23, 2018

We are suspending all campaign activities until further notice. https://t.co/yigZupPoLz — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) June 23, 2018

