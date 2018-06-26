Trump Threatens To Destroy Harley-Davidson

Continuing his bullying of a private company from Monday, this morning Trump rage-tweeted against Harley-Davidson after they responded to his trade wars with our allies by moving some productions of their products overseas to Europe.

On Monday the motorcycle manufacturer said they are shifting some production of motorcycles for European customers out of the United States to avoid EU retaliatory tariffs.

Since Trump had previously hailed them as a MAGA company, he is very unhappy with their decision.

Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

He sounds more like a jilted lover than a president, and that's scary. That's not very civil of him now is it?

Like the NFL before, Trump is using the bully pulpit to engage in off-the-wall attacks against businesses he has no control over. He demanded NFL owners take action against their own players and is still engaged in a PR war to hurt the sports giant.

When has a sitting president publicly threatened to destroy a private company like this before?

Trump and his fellow Fox News enablers are citing HD's initial plans to open a new plant in Thailand as an excuse to debase their move to flee to Europe, but isn't that their right?

Trump's trade wars are beginning to hurt real Americans and have made the stock market plunge. His actions have real-life consequences, and as jobs are lost over this move, how many more jobs would be lost in America if Trump actually did destroy the motorcycle giant?

But, you know, his fee-fees are hurt.