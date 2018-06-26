Trump Threatens To Destroy Harley-Davidson
Continuing his bullying of a private company from Monday, this morning Trump rage-tweeted against Harley-Davidson after they responded to his trade wars with our allies by moving some productions of their products overseas to Europe.
On Monday the motorcycle manufacturer said they are shifting some production of motorcycles for European customers out of the United States to avoid EU retaliatory tariffs.
Since Trump had previously hailed them as a MAGA company, he is very unhappy with their decision.
He sounds more like a jilted lover than a president, and that's scary. That's not very civil of him now is it?
Like the NFL before, Trump is using the bully pulpit to engage in off-the-wall attacks against businesses he has no control over. He demanded NFL owners take action against their own players and is still engaged in a PR war to hurt the sports giant.
When has a sitting president publicly threatened to destroy a private company like this before?
Trump and his fellow Fox News enablers are citing HD's initial plans to open a new plant in Thailand as an excuse to debase their move to flee to Europe, but isn't that their right?
Trump's trade wars are beginning to hurt real Americans and have made the stock market plunge. His actions have real-life consequences, and as jobs are lost over this move, how many more jobs would be lost in America if Trump actually did destroy the motorcycle giant?
But, you know, his fee-fees are hurt.
