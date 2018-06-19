White House Desecration: Photos Of Macron Replaced With Trump And Kim Jong-un

By David
White House Desecration: Photos Of Macron Replaced With Trump And Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump’s White House has reportedly removed several photographs of French President Emmanuel Macron and replaced them with framed photos of North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.

Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender confirmed on Monday that photos of the president of France, one of Americans longest standing allies, were removed from a wall in the White House’s West Wing.

In place of the French president were at least three photos of Trump shaking hands, walking and talking with Kim.


