Audience Breaks Out In Laughter When Corey Stewart Claims Trump 'Is Standing Up To Russia'

Political debates are generally designed to be carefully crafted events where candidates on opposing sides of the political spectrum can discuss various positions on a variety of issues that matter to voters preparing to go to the polls. Sometimes there are moments of levity where a candidate says something they intend to be funny - it is bad when the audience doesn't laugh at those moments. There are other moments where the candidate says something they mean to be serious - it is bad when the audience breaks out in hysterical laughter when you are mid sentence.

This video is a case of the latter - Corey Stewart tried to be serious and the audience didn't even try to stifle their collective mockery. What did Stewart say? He tried to pull the typical GOP / FOX News talking point: Donald Trump is "standing up to the Russians".

The full quote was a nice set up, Fox News style. Obama was weak on Russia, Trump is strong. Except he isn't. At all.

“He was noticeably silent when the Russians shot down a Malaysian airliner when President Obama was in office. He was noticeably silent when the Russians invaded the Crimea when President Obama was in office. We have a president who is standing up to the Russians, and now, Sen. Kaine…”

The audience took a pause and then erupted in mocking laughter. Never a good sign.