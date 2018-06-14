Virginia's GOP Senate Candidate Crawls Out From Racist Rock, Gets Rolled

Corey Stewart, the Trump clone who's running for the Virginia Senate seat against Sen. Tim Kaine, appeared on Chris Cuomo's CNN show last night and got eviscerated by the host. .

Cuomo called him out for saying an anti-Semite was his "hero."

"Let me ask you this question. Are you going to have Tim Kaine on this program?" Stewart said.

And we're off to the races. Why hasn't Tim Kaine condemned antifa, "of which his son is a member?"

And why doesn't Cuomo condemn the imaginary leftist domestic terrorist that populate every winger's lizard brain?

Cuomo instead brought up another extremist who endorsed Stewart against a background of Confederate flags.

"You took his endorsement. This is the guy who took the shot at Nikki Haley, saying our 'Sikh' governor. By the way, she's not a Sikh," Cuomo said.

"By the way, your own father said anti-Semitic things. Did you condemn him?" Stewart said.

"Oh, please," an exasperated Cuomo replied. "My father is dead and buried and was ten times the man you'll ever be on your best day. So stay comparing yourself to the bigots that you cotton to."

And so on.

It's highly unlikely Stewart wins. But what does it say about the Republican party that this is their nominee?