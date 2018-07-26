BBC Host Eviscerates Sean Spicer Over Role In Helping To 'Corrupt Discourse For The Entire World'

While promoting his new book "The Briefing" on the BBC, Sean Spicer quickly learned he wasn't on Fox News after Emily Maitlis called him out for being an agent of chaos that helped perpetrate Trump's lies right from the beginning of his tenure at the White House.

Emily immediately hit on Spicer's claim about Trump's inauguration crowd size that ended up defining him.

Maitlis said, “It became a joke that defined you,”

“But it wasn’t a joke, it was the start of the most corrosive culture. You played with the truth, you led us down a dangerous path.

“You have corrupted discourse for the entire world by going along with these lies.”

Spicer was stunned, "With all due...Ah..I'm sorry Emily, that, that, you, you act as though everything began and ended with that."

Actually his tenure as press secretary was defined by his moronic first presser where he vehemently defended Trump's bogus claims about the crowd size.

Spicer tried to attack the press for all their false narratives and stories about Trump and Emily quickly cut in, "He shouts fake news when he doesn't like something."

Spicer was clearly upset that he was being singled out as an agent of chaos and tried to get back to his all encompassing new book.

She said she believes Sean cares about the country and our democracy that ourt country was built on, "And this is the office of president spouting lies or half truths or knocking down real truth and you were his agent for those months."

You can tell at that moment Spicer wanted to click his heals three times and be on the air with Judge Jeanine Pirro.

About his book, Jonathan Karl destroys it in the WSJ: