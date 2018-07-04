Campaigning While Black: Legislator Has Cops Called On Her While Canvassing
Apparently, a black woman just walking around, knocking on doors in an affluent white neighborhood was enough to trigger one woman to call 911.
Source: CNN
(CNN) A black Oregon state representative says someone called the police on her while she was canvassing door-to-door in her district.
Rep. Janelle Bynum represents District 51, which includes the area of Clackamas County, where she was campaigning.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Democrat wrote that a woman notified police that Bynum was suspicious because she was "spending a lot of time typing on my cell phone after each house."
Bynum is running for reelection in the fall, and said she takes notes when she's visiting her constituents to keep an account of what her community cares about.
She praised the deputy who responded for being professional, and said she asked him if she could meet the woman who made the call, but she was not available.
Some more details, from The Oregonian.
She was taking notes on her cellphone from the conversation she'd had with someone at the second to last of about 30 homes on her list around 5:10 p.m. when a Clackamas County deputy pulled up to her.
She looked over at the deputy in his patrol car and thought, "I don't believe this." He asked if she was selling something. She introduced herself as a state legislator and said that she was out canvassing and that she guessed someone called him.
The deputy said someone called and reported Bynum appearing to spend a long time at houses in the area and appearing to be casing the neighborhood while on her phone.
