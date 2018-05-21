Park Where White Lady Called Cops Is Now 'BBQing While Black' Headquarters

This is such a great way to squash white privilege. African Americans and others who think stupid white privilege is un-American are exercising their rights to "BBQ While Black" at the park beside Oakland's Lake Merritt.

That park is where the infamous white lady called the cops on a black family with a charcoal grill.

A picnic on May 10 reported hundreds and the event yesterday was estimated at 2000 people.

Newsweek reported two comments worth repeating:

“This is about doing what we’ve already been doing and eat in peace, literally,” Logan Cortez, an organizer for the event that celebrates inclusivity, said, reported East Bay Times. “We’re not fighting for our rights; it’s already our right to do this.” On May 10, a large cookout was held in the same location as a response to the viral video. “This how we feel about mad ass Oakland gentrifiers,” Michael Swanson Jr. said.

Newsweek also said "It is unclear whether BBQing While Black will become a regular event." I bet it does.